Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sanjay Pandey Sells 19,756 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Sanjay Pandey sold 19,756 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $327,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,989.89. This represents a 74.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Pandey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Sanjay Pandey sold 3,766 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $62,139.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Sanjay Pandey sold 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.55. 22,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,250. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $561.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

