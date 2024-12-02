iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $346.80 and last traded at $346.38, with a volume of 193213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.