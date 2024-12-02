Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $554.99 and last traded at $554.47, with a volume of 1325424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $553.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $502.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 379,677 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

