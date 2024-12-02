National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.72, but opened at $82.31. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 19,980 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

