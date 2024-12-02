Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Up 8.0% in November

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 395,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
KRNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,866. The firm has a market cap of $509.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -30.34%.
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
