Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Up 8.0% in November

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 395,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 101.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 715,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 471,155 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 249,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,866. The firm has a market cap of $509.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -30.34%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

