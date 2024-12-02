BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.39, with a volume of 7969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.26.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,018,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,145,000 after buying an additional 236,711 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $22,997,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9,856.5% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,162 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,828,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 362.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.