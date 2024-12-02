Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 257 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 492,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 461,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

