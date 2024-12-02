Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $22.28. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 15,961,340 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

