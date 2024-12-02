Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $22.28. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 15,961,340 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.7 %
The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Trading Halts Explained
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.