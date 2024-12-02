Intrepid Potash Appoints Kevin S. Crutchfield as Chief Executive Officer

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) recently announced the appointment of Kevin S. Crutchfield as Chief Executive Officer and Board director, effective December 2, 2024. Crutchfield’s extensive experience in the mining industry spans over three decades, including leadership roles in global mining operations and public companies.

The appointment follows the resignation of Robert Jornayvaz III from all positions within the company, including Chief Executive Officer, earlier in 2024. Crutchfield will be replacing Matthew Preston as the principal executive officer of Intrepid Potash.

Kevin S. Crutchfield, aged 63, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has previously served as President and CEO of Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) and led growth initiatives within the mining sector. Crutchfield holds a B.S. in Mining and Minerals Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and has completed the Executive Program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

In connection with his appointment, Intrepid Potash has entered into an executive employment agreement with Mr. Crutchfield, providing for an initial three-year term. His annual base salary will be $600,000, with additional benefits including participation in the Company’s annual bonus plan and equity grants. The Company highlighted Crutchfield’s extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills as key factors behind his selection.

The Board of Directors at Intrepid Potash expressed confidence in Crutchfield’s ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth, citing his proven track record in driving production and growth in the mining sector. Crutchfield’s appointment is part of the company’s strategic efforts to capitalize on its unique market position and enhance operational excellence.

The company issued a press release on December 2, 2024, announcing Crutchfield’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer. More information about Intrepid Potash and its operations can be found on its website under the Investor Relations tab.

This latest development underlines Intrepid Potash’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and driving value for its customers, employees, and shareholders in the coming years.

