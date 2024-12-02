Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,818. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,978,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,940,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,026 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after acquiring an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sempra by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after acquiring an additional 414,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $33,023,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

