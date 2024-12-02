Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Expands By 11.6%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVAC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
IVAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 76,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,158. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. Intevac has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.57.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
