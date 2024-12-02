NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 53292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

