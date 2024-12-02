Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $107.92 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $107,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $686.61 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $864.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

