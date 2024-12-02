Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 61,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $604.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 58.57%.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
