Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $197.65, with a volume of 78402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.53.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,492 shares of company stock worth $15,590,797. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

