Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 2nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
