Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$60.86 and last traded at C$60.78, with a volume of 32855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.21.

CWB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.05.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.27). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of C$298.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.656168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

