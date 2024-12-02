CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 395771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CEU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.16.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.72.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total transaction of C$174,357.02. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,982. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

