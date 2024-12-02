Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in November

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 844.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

