Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $723,721.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,720.62. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,492 shares of company stock valued at $15,590,797 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.0 %

DECK traded up $5.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.90. 1,999,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $203.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.53.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

