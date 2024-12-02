James D. Gray Sells 54,869 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INGR stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $148.38. 268,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,564. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

