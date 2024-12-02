iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.63 and last traded at $88.94, with a volume of 297115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.28.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 452,039 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,818,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 152,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after buying an additional 138,493 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

