Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 342488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
