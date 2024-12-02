Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 158942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

