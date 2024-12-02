iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 1559332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 141,167 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

