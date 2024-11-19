Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 19th (AOT, BEEM, BMO, BTDR, CCO, CHE.UN, CM, GAU, NA, NWH.UN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 19th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$0.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$125.00 to C$143.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$86.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$81.00 to C$92.00.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$123.00 to C$135.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$172.00 to C$188.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$91.50 to C$89.00.

