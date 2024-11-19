Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 19th (AOT, BEEM, BMO, BTDR, CCO, CHE.UN, CM, GAU, NA, NWH.UN)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 19th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$0.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$125.00 to C$143.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$86.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$81.00 to C$92.00.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$123.00 to C$135.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$172.00 to C$188.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$91.50 to C$89.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.