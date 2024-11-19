Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $20.18. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 3,416,847 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The trade was a 84.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,342.55. This trade represents a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 996,961 shares of company stock valued at $20,256,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

