Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 413 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

