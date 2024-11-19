The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 7.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 324,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.