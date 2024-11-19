The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 7.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 324,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.