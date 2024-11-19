Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 485.2% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 225,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

