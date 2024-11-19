Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $291.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

