Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BURL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.58. The stock had a trading volume of 389,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,363. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.09 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after buying an additional 111,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter.
BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
