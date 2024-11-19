New Millennium Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $536.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $413.98 and a 52-week high of $551.73. The stock has a market cap of $486.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.39.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.