Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 7,826 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 778% compared to the typical volume of 891 put options.
NYSE:JNPR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,269. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
