Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 8,975,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,719,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

