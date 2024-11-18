Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Evolus

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. This represents a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $3,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $4,200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $4,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. 674,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,211. Evolus has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market cap of $759.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.31.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

