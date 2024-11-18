Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $3,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $4,200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $4,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. 674,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,211. Evolus has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market cap of $759.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.31.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
