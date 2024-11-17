Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The trade was a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

