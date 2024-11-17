Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $17.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,188 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Home Depot by 42.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 57.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $421.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.