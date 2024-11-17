JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $26,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 468,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBCA opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.