DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DynaResource Stock Performance

Shares of DynaResource stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. DynaResource has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.50.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

