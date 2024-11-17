Accent Capital Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Accent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.0% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.72 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

