K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $26.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.
About K-Bro Linen
