K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $26.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

