Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 3,030,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,001.5 days.
Inpex Price Performance
Inpex stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Inpex has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
About Inpex
