Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 3,030,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,001.5 days.

Inpex stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Inpex has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

