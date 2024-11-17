Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 15,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,561. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.