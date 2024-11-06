Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $210.66 and last traded at $210.41, with a volume of 7085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 140,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

