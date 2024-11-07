Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 28.580-28.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY25 guidance to $28.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

NYSE FICO traded up $74.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,084.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,919.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,626.15. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $900.01 and a 1 year high of $2,103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,190. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

