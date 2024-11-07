Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $167.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Colliers International Group traded as high as $156.96 and last traded at $143.66, with a volume of 20855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.02.
CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.50.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
