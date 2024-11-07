InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.50 to C$15.00. The stock traded as low as C$10.84 and last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 143154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. TD Securities raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.