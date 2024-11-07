Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-1.020 EPS.

Myers Industries Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 673,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

