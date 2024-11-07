Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Up 15.9% – What’s Next?

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66. 75,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 220,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is presently -8.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $301,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,962.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Radius Recycling by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

